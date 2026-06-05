Closing date looms for Future Leaders

If you want your band to benefit from future leaders of confidence, skill and inspiration, then you need to get your application in soon.

Brass Bands England has announced that prospective candidates wishing to be part of this year's Brass Foundations Future Leaders' Programme have until Friday 12th June to apply.

The course is scaffolded around the RSL Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Music and Performing Arts Learning. Across a year of study, participants receive specialist training in pedagogy, safeguarding, inclusive practice, and session planning, alongside personalised one-to-one mentorship.

Practical tools

It is aimed offering those with some experience in an education or community youth music setting, a way to build confidence, develop and refresh skills, and refine approaches to inclusive music leadership.

The programme also provides practical tools tailored to working with children and young people in brass bands and community ensembles.

Get in touch

Speaking about its importance, Brass Foundations Manager Sheila Allen stated: "If any prospective candidates want to discuss the programme, entry requirements and application process I would encourage them to get in touch. We want to make the programmes and the process as accessible as possible."

An information brochure, packed full of all the what's, when's and how's you need to know, is available to view and download on the Brass Bands England website.

https://bbe.org.uk/future-leaders

If any prospective candidates want to discuss the programme, entry requirements and application process I would encourage them to get in touch BBE

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Apply now

Applications close on Friday 12th June (9.00am), with candidate interviews in the final week of the month.

Successful candidates will be notified the first full week in July. Any questions about the programme can be directed to futureleaders@bbe.org.uk

The total fee cost is £800 + VAT for BBE members, a subsidised fee made possible through Arts Council England. This is payable either in full 14 days after acceptance, or in three instalments across the first three months.