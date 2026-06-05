Cory set to tour Canada and USA later this year

Welsh champion Cory will head across the Atlantic Ocean later this year to undertake five concerts in eight days in Canada and the USA.
It will be the band's first visit to Canada, but will mark the 50th anniversary of their milestone US tour in 1976 which was part of the country's bi-centennial celebrations. 2026 sees the USA celebrate its semi-quincentennial 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
Ontario to New York
The tour will begin in Markham in Ontario, on Saturday 24th October, before the band travels through Delaware, Ohio and Virginia before culminating in a spectacular concert in New York City on Friday 30th October alongside the renowned New York Staff Band.
Led by Musical Director Philip Harper, the 2026 North American tour marks yet another global chapter for the band; one which adds to visits throughout Europe, Australia, South Korea, and their second United States visit in 2016.
During the tour they will be hosted by Upper Canada Brass, Dublin Silver Band, James Madison University Brass Band, Northern Virginia Brass Band and the New York Staff Band.
Fantastic opportunity
Speaking about the event, Cory Manager, Neil Blockley said: "This tour is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet new audiences in Canada, reconnect with audiences across North America and share the excitement, power, and versatility of brass music with both longstanding supporters and new listeners.
We are especially looking forward to working with students, educators, and local brass bands throughout the tour."
Tour schedule:
Saturday 24th October
Venue: People's Theatre for the Performing Arts, Markham
Markham, Ontario
Hosted by Upper Canada Brass
Monday 26th October
Venue: Ohio Wesleyan University, Gray Chapel
Delaware, Ohio
Hosted by Dublin Silver Band
Wednesday 28th October
Venue: Forbes Centre for the Performing Arts
James Madison University, Virginia
Hosted by JMU Brass Band
Thursday 29th October
Venue: Floris United, Methodist Church
Herndon, Virginia
Hosted by Northern Virginia Brass Band
Friday 30th October
Venue: Centennial Memorial Temple
New York City
Hosted by New York Staff Band
Further concert details and ticket information will be announced soon and made available via: www.coryband.com