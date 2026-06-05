Cory set to tour Canada and USA later this year

The Welsh champion will embark on a major eight day tour to North America in October.

Welsh champion Cory will head across the Atlantic Ocean later this year to undertake five concerts in eight days in Canada and the USA.

It will be the band's first visit to Canada, but will mark the 50th anniversary of their milestone US tour in 1976 which was part of the country's bi-centennial celebrations. 2026 sees the USA celebrate its semi-quincentennial 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

Ontario to New York

The tour will begin in Markham in Ontario, on Saturday 24th October, before the band travels through Delaware, Ohio and Virginia before culminating in a spectacular concert in New York City on Friday 30th October alongside the renowned New York Staff Band.

Led by Musical Director Philip Harper, the 2026 North American tour marks yet another global chapter for the band; one which adds to visits throughout Europe, Australia, South Korea, and their second United States visit in 2016.

During the tour they will be hosted by Upper Canada Brass, Dublin Silver Band, James Madison University Brass Band, Northern Virginia Brass Band and the New York Staff Band.

Fantastic opportunity

Speaking about the event, Cory Manager, Neil Blockley said: "This tour is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet new audiences in Canada, reconnect with audiences across North America and share the excitement, power, and versatility of brass music with both longstanding supporters and new listeners.

We are especially looking forward to working with students, educators, and local brass bands throughout the tour."

Tour schedule:



Saturday 24th October

Venue: People's Theatre for the Performing Arts, Markham

Markham, Ontario

Hosted by Upper Canada Brass

Monday 26th October

Venue: Ohio Wesleyan University, Gray Chapel

Delaware, Ohio

Hosted by Dublin Silver Band

Wednesday 28th October

Venue: Forbes Centre for the Performing Arts

James Madison University, Virginia

Hosted by JMU Brass Band

Thursday 29th October

Venue: Floris United, Methodist Church

Herndon, Virginia

Hosted by Northern Virginia Brass Band

Friday 30th October

Venue: Centennial Memorial Temple

New York City

Hosted by New York Staff Band

Further concert details and ticket information will be announced soon and made available via: www.coryband.com