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Boax adds to Cory strength

The Welsh champion continues to strengthen its ranks with the arrival of new solo baritone player Charlie Boax.

Boax
  Charlie Boax joins Cory on solo baritone

Tuesday, 09 June 2026

        

Cory Band continues to strengthen its player ranks with the announcement of the signing of solo baritone player Charlie Boax.

The talented 19-year-old began her musical journey with Irvine & Dreghorn Youth Band, joining Scottish champion Whitburn in 2022.

Charlie also holds the solo baritone role with the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland and continues to gain widespread acclaim for her band and individual performances. These include winning the Rotary UK Young Musician title in consecutive years, alongside West of Scotland and Scottish solo championship successes.

Thrilled

Her move to Wales comes with the guidance and support of her family, as she readily acknowledged.

"I'm thrilled to join Cory, as it has always been my dream," she said. "I'm extremely grateful to Whitburn Band over the last four years, and especially to my family for supporting me in this decision. I look forward to all the exciting things to come with Cory."

Delighted

In welcoming his new signing, MD Philip Harper, added: "I'm delighted. Charlie is a very talented musician with outstanding potential to shine at the absolute highest level — shown by her drive, ambition and motivation by making this decision.

We all acknowledge the support of her family in the move, and we recognise the wonderful platform provided to her by Whitburn Band. She has a positive attitude which brightens up any team she's part of and we look forward to welcoming her and to helping her continue her musical development."

It was confirmed that Charlie will make her contest debut with Cory at the World Music Championships in Kerkrade in July.

        

TAGS: Cory

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Boax adds to Cory strength

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