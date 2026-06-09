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America looks at benefits of a slimmer musical diet

The North American Brass Band Championships are considering new timing considerations for own-choice test-pieces at National Championships.

NABBA
  The proposals are being considered for the 2027 NABBA Championships

Tuesday, 09 June 2026

        

The North American Brass Band Association (NABBA) has announced that it is considering new timing guidelines for own-choice test-pieces to be performed at its 2027 National Championships.

Critical

In making a public announcement, the NABBA Contest Committee stated that even though its contest rules are adjusted at its Autumn meeting, they will now be looked at an earlier date as they believe, "these times are critical to research and planning for the contest".

They added: "We do expect to clean up the rulebook this summer, so expect the release for the official 2027 contest rules to come out in September."

Components

It was stated that the proposed guidelines reflect three components: the addition of the Fourth Section to the NABBA Championship, streamlined minimum/maximum times for adjudicating achievement, and the need to accommodate a greater number of band performances within the contest schedule.

Timings

It is being considered that the Championship Section own-choices would be between 15-20 minutes, whilst the First Section would be between 12-17 minutes.

The Second Section scope would be 10-15 minutes and the Third Section, 8-13 minutes.

In a separate consideration, the test-piece alongside the own-choice pieces will be played in the same programme on Saturday for the Fourth Section (7-12 minutes), Youth Championship Section (8-13 minutes), Youth First Section (7-12 minutes) and Youth Open Section (12-18 minutes)

It is being considered that the Championship Section own-choices would be between 15-20 minutes, whilst the First Section would be between 12-17 minutes4BR

Feedback

The NABBA Contest Committee have stated that it will encourage direct feedback from all stakeholders, adding: "These guidelines are intended to ensure consistency and fairness across all sections and to assist bands in the selection of appropriate repertoire."

        

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