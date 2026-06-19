BrookWright Music: Peter and the Wolf (Prokofiev arr. Duncan Wilson)

Have the wolf at the concert door with this wonderful audience friendly arrangement of the Prokofiev classic.

In 1936, Sergei Prokofiev was commissioned to write a musical symphony for children.

'Peter and the Wolf' was designed to introduce young audiences to the instruments of the orchestra. Prokofiev conducted both its Moscow premiere in 1936 and the first English-language performance in the USA in 1938.





25 minute

Duncan Wilson has abridged the original 25-minute score into a concert-friendly 18-minute version with all the essential core material and principal themes to enjoy.



While the full band represents the character of Peter, the arrangement suggests choreographed seating the four other main characters (Bird, Duck, Cat, and Grandfather) slightly apart from the main ensemble.

Costumes

To enhance the performance, players may choose to develop their characters using costumes and accessories. The Cat although written for baritone, may also be substituted for euphonium.



To view a rolling score video please visit: https://youtu.be/l8aXh-LiWb4





Further information

Duration: approx. 18 minutes



Difficulty Level: 2nd Section +



PDFs:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/peter-and-the-wolf-brass-band-narrator-soloist-prokofiev-arr-duncan-wilson?currency=USD



Sheet music

www.brassband.co.uk (UK)

www.satradecentral.org (USA)