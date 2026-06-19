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Invest in Gold...

Players have enjoyed dividend payment over many years from their investment in gold for their mouthpieces.

Doodles Gold
  Doodles offers a bespoke service for mouthpieces

Friday, 19 June 2026

        

There are many varied reasons why people have a craving for gold.

One though is that as a noble metal in purest form it does not tarnish or corrode, whilst its dense lustre, weight and excellent conductivity make it a popular mouthpiece finish choice for performers.

Option

David Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating certainly thinks so. "After speaking to so many customers over the years, they tell me that they find gold gentler on the lips. It is not perfect for everyone I know, but it's certainly an investment option that they believe has paid dividends in performance terms."

He added: "Choices can be made for aesthetic reasons too, with a popular 'mix and match' seeing a gold rim and a silver body for a different look.

I don't if that plays better, but the players who choose what they want are very happy with the results I produce for them — so why not make a choice and invest in a bit of gold."

Find out more:

To find out more about contact Dave at: doodlesreplating@gmail.com
or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

        

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