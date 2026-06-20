Brassed Off to be performed at British Open weekend

The iconic sound of Grimley Colliery Band will be heard on the Sunday at Symphony Hall as 'Brassed Off Live' comes to Birmingham the day after the British Open.

There will be a title winning performance by Grimley Colliery Band on this year's British Open Championship weekend in Birmingham.

'Brassed Off', the bitter-sweet tale of the band's contesting triumph set against the lingering aftermath of pit closures following the defeat of the Miners' Strike will be heard at Symphony Hall on Sunday 13th September.

30th anniversary

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the film that now features in the British Film Institute's (BFI) top 100 British Films.

The decision to host the film with live musical accompaniment by Grimethorpe Colliery Band also marks a change in the post-Open musical entertainment, after the long-term success of the Gala Concert series.

It will also offer people the chance to enjoy Grimley's pyrrhic victory just a few hundred yards from Town Hall Birmingham, which was used before its own extensive refurbishment to portray the Royal Albert Hall in the film.

Busy but memorable

Speaking about the concert, Grimethorpe Band Manager told 4BR: "It's going to be a real privilege to present another 'Brassed Off Live' concert, in one of the most prestigious venues in the country.

We are really looking forward to what will be a busy but memorable weekend in Birmingham and the rest of the year."

So what better way to mark the anniversary than working with the original band, the venue that we deputised for in the film, and presenting it in a venue with critics and audiences alike simply love and admire Chris Proctor, B:Music

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Association

Explaining the new initiative, Chris Proctor, Head of Programme — B:Music, told 4BR: "We're delighted to be working with the Royal Albert Hall, Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Ben Palmer and Film Four to bring Brassed Off Live to Symphony Hall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film.

Our association with the film is closer than people might realise because of that link with our other wonderful venue at the Town Hall.

So what better way to mark the anniversary than working with the original band, the venue that we deputised for in the film, and presenting it in a venue with critics and audiences alike simply love and admire."

Tickets:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brassed-off-live-with-the-grimethorpe-colliery-band

The Royal Albert Hall performance is sold out, whilst Yorkshire fans can enjoy it at Shibden Hall in August: https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/brass-lake