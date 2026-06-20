              

*
banner

News

Brassed Off to be performed at British Open weekend

The iconic sound of Grimley Colliery Band will be heard on the Sunday at Symphony Hall as 'Brassed Off Live' comes to Birmingham the day after the British Open.

Brassed Off
  The performance will be given by Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Saturday, 20 June 2026

        

There will be a title winning performance by Grimley Colliery Band on this year's British Open Championship weekend in Birmingham.

'Brassed Off', the bitter-sweet tale of the band's contesting triumph set against the lingering aftermath of pit closures following the defeat of the Miners' Strike will be heard at Symphony Hall on Sunday 13th September.

30th anniversary

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the film that now features in the British Film Institute's (BFI) top 100 British Films.

The decision to host the film with live musical accompaniment by Grimethorpe Colliery Band also marks a change in the post-Open musical entertainment, after the long-term success of the Gala Concert series.

It will also offer people the chance to enjoy Grimley's pyrrhic victory just a few hundred yards from Town Hall Birmingham, which was used before its own extensive refurbishment to portray the Royal Albert Hall in the film.

Busy but memorable

Speaking about the concert, Grimethorpe Band Manager told 4BR: "It's going to be a real privilege to present another 'Brassed Off Live' concert, in one of the most prestigious venues in the country.

We are really looking forward to what will be a busy but memorable weekend in Birmingham and the rest of the year."

So what better way to mark the anniversary than working with the original band, the venue that we deputised for in the film, and presenting it in a venue with critics and audiences alike simply love and admireChris Proctor, B:Music

Association

Explaining the new initiative, Chris Proctor, Head of Programme — B:Music, told 4BR: "We're delighted to be working with the Royal Albert Hall, Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Ben Palmer and Film Four to bring Brassed Off Live to Symphony Hall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film.

Our association with the film is closer than people might realise because of that link with our other wonderful venue at the Town Hall.

So what better way to mark the anniversary than working with the original band, the venue that we deputised for in the film, and presenting it in a venue with critics and audiences alike simply love and admire."

Tickets:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brassed-off-live-with-the-grimethorpe-colliery-band

The Royal Albert Hall performance is sold out, whilst Yorkshire fans can enjoy it at Shibden Hall in August: https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/brass-lake

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wilby

Wilby premiere in County Down

June 20 • Philip Wilby's 'Spring Requiem' will receive its world premiere performed by the Ulster Consort & Players.

Cooperation

Invisible presence for cooperation band in Orkney

June 20 • the cooperation band will perform Gabrieli's 'Invisible Symphony' as well as their Brass in Concert winning 'La Premier' as part of the St Magnus International Festival in Orkney.

Elland

Elland set for showcase six-pack spectacular

June 20 • Six ensembles from the Yorkshire band will take to the stage at Huddersfield Town Hall next month in a fantastic show of community led music making.

Band Supplies

Muted quartet set to help holiday treats

June 20 • Get a quartet of Champion cornet mutes from Band Supplies are you will save a few bob on those new sunglasses your always wanted for your hols...

What's on »

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band - Summer Concert

Saturday 20 June • The Community Church, Werter Road, Putney. SW15 2LL

Barnsley Brass - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 25 June • St Mary's Church. Church Street. Barnsley S70 2AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Royal Sackbut Collective

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Mossley Band

Sunday 28 June • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

June 19 • Bb bass player. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a varied blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham, Surrey. Other enquiries welcome.

Chinnor Silver

June 17 • Our COMMUNITY BAND meet again on Monday (22nd) and we welcome players of all standards to join us for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with Tea and cake and itâ€™s all free.. Rehearsals are at 11am in our own bandroom playing with us does not effect your band.

Longridge Band

June 16 • Longridge Band invite applications for the positions of Flugel and Eb Bass.. We are a friendly and committed band that enjoys a great balance of concerts and contests throughout the year. A contribution to travel expenses are provided.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top