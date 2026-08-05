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Festival tribute to Wallace

The musical legacy of John Wallace CBE will be marked by the cooperation band and a host of leading Scottish ensembles as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

John Wallace
  The musical legacy of John Wallace continues to be felt.

Wednesday, 05 August 2026

        

A musical tribute to the life and work of one of Scotland's leading musicians it to be held at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh next week as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

It will celebrate the legacy of the late John Wallace CBE, one of the nation's most influential and pioneering musical personalities — be it as a performer, composer, educator or advocate.

Leading ensembles

The concert to be held on Thursday 13th August (5.00pm) will see the cooperation band, the band he worked extensively with in recent years, join forces with The Wallace Collection and members of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, St Andrews Music Participation (StAMP) and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Junior Conservatoire.

John Wallace was renowned for inspiring generations of musicians. As Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, he championed excellence in music education and campaigned tirelessly for free instrumental tuition across Scotland, while maintaining an internationally acclaimed performing career.

Symphony for Brass Band

The programme of music will reflect this. Audiences will hear two movements from Wallace's monumental 'Symphony for Brass Band' — a work developed over five decades that pays tribute to the landscape, history and people of his native Fife.

It will also feature Elgar Howarth's acclaimed arrangement of Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition' for brass and percussion.

John Wallace's contribution to music in Scotland is impossible to overstate. He inspired countless musicians with his playing, teaching and his unwavering belief that music should be accessible to everyonethe cooperation band

Honour

Speaking about the honour of performing at the event, Band Manager Alan Douglas, said: "John Wallace's contribution to music in Scotland is impossible to overstate. He inspired countless musicians with his playing, teaching and his unwavering belief that music should be accessible to everyone.

It is a tremendous honour for the cooperation band to stand alongside so many outstanding musicians in celebrating his remarkable life and legacy."

The concert will be recorded for future broadcast by BBC Radio 3.

John Wallace Tribute
Thursday 13 August (5.00pm)
Usher Hall, Edinburgh

        

TAGS: the cooperation band

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