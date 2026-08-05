              

*
banner

News

Tredegar welcomes Norman return

Will Norman returns to the flugel horn seat at Tredegar Band.

Will Norman
  Will Norman returns to Tredegar Band

Wednesday, 05 August 2026

        

Tredegar Band has welcomed the return of Will Norman to play flugel with them at the forthcoming British Open Championship.

It follows the departure of Cerys Nicholson to Cory and sees a return to a role where he won widespread critical acclaim for his performances, including the BBC Proms world premiere of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso' and in winning the 'Best Soloist' award at the 2022 European Championships.

Outstanding

Speaking about the signing Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse, who is currently in New Zealand told 4BR: "I can't wait to welcome Will back. He has proven himself time and again to be an outstanding player at elite level and has always had the band in his heart.

We knew he was eager to return, so this has given us all a huge boost."

Great balance

In response Will told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be able to return to a band that continues to push forward on such a wide-ranging musical platform. It also fits in with my conducting with Tewkesbury Band which I thoroughly enjoy and offers a great balance for the future. It's great to be back."

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Although we are sad to see Cerys leave, we wish her the very best following her recent marriage to Rob, which strengthens their ties together with Cory. Cerys has been a wonderful performer and band member and retains close friendships with us which will be maintained.

Will returns with another exciting year ahead with our mix of projects, concerts and initiatives."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBSS

BBSS delegates prepare for 40th anniversary concert

August 5 • Over 160 musicians from 12 countries will provide the 40th anniversary celebrations on the Brass Band Summer School course in Gloucestershire on Friday.

Fairlop Brass

Busy Fairlop help make brass on the grass pay

August 5 • Fairlop Brass has been busy providing entertainment for good causes and great people.

DOODLES

Don't be late to get prepared

August 5 • Doodles Mouthpiece replating services is reminding players to get that essential summer refurbishment done in time for the start of the second half of the contesting year.

John Wallace

Festival tribute to Wallace

August 5 • The musical legacy of John Wallace CBE will be marked by the cooperation band and a host of leading Scottish ensembles as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

What's on »

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Brunel Brass Organisation

August 5 • Brunel Brass is looking for a SOLO HORN to complete the band. Challenging for promotion to the Championship Section in 2027 and achieving our highest ever result at the British Open Senior Trophy in 2026, it's an exciting time to join the band!

Wantage Silver Band

August 5 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking for a BACK ROW CORNET player to complete the band. As current Welsh Open Champions and being placed third in Stevenage, it's an exciting time to join the band with a fantastic schedule of concerts coming up.

Alder Valley Brass

August 4 • Alder Valley Brass, an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band seek a BBb bass . We rehearse Mon & Thu 8-10pm in Farnham. New MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks starts with us in September. Come and join the team!

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top