Tredegar welcomes Norman return

Will Norman returns to the flugel horn seat at Tredegar Band.

Tredegar Band has welcomed the return of Will Norman to play flugel with them at the forthcoming British Open Championship.

It follows the departure of Cerys Nicholson to Cory and sees a return to a role where he won widespread critical acclaim for his performances, including the BBC Proms world premiere of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso' and in winning the 'Best Soloist' award at the 2022 European Championships.

Outstanding

Speaking about the signing Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse, who is currently in New Zealand told 4BR: "I can't wait to welcome Will back. He has proven himself time and again to be an outstanding player at elite level and has always had the band in his heart.

We knew he was eager to return, so this has given us all a huge boost."

Great balance

In response Will told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be able to return to a band that continues to push forward on such a wide-ranging musical platform. It also fits in with my conducting with Tewkesbury Band which I thoroughly enjoy and offers a great balance for the future. It's great to be back."

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Although we are sad to see Cerys leave, we wish her the very best following her recent marriage to Rob, which strengthens their ties together with Cory. Cerys has been a wonderful performer and band member and retains close friendships with us which will be maintained.

Will returns with another exciting year ahead with our mix of projects, concerts and initiatives."