the cooperation band will perform Gabrieli's 'Invisible Symphony' as well as their Brass in Concert winning 'La Premier' as part of the St Magnus International Festival in Orkney.

Ahead of their World Championship assault in Kerkrade next month, the cooperation band will travel to Kirkwall in Orkney to present a brace of significant performances as part of the 2026 St Magnus International Festival.

The band will showcase both contemporary and historic brass repertoire, with the concert at St Magnus Cathedral (Friday 26th June) seeing them join forces with The Wallace Collection for a performance of John Wallace's transcription of Giovanni Gabrieli's 'Invisible Symphony'.

The following day at Orkney Auction Mart, (Saturday 27th June) they will perform their Brass in Concert winning set 'La PremiÃ¨r' as part of a concert entitled 'Now Westlin' Winds'.

Iconic festival

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to be invited to perform at such an iconic festival event.

'Invisible Symphony' will see five brass choirs throughout this unique acoustic space — one that has echoes of St Mark's Basilica in Venice where it would have originally been played.

The concert also carries particular significance following the death of John Wallace earlier this year and marks a fitting tribute to his musical legacy."

They added: "It's also great that we can reprise 'La PremiÃ¨r' with actor Elizabeth McNally. It will provide the first half of the programme that presents a broad exploration of wind, atmosphere and storytelling, opening with the world premiere of Andrew Duncan's 'The Spirit of the North'."

The concert also carries particular significance following the death of John Wallace earlier this year and marks a fitting tribute to his musical legacy the cooperation band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Mirage

Also included in the programme will be Malcolm Arnold's 'Four Scottish Dances' as well as Jan de Haan's 'Mirage' which is the set-work for the World Championship in Kerkrade.

'Now Westlin' Winds', celebrating the lyrical tradition of Robert Burns will be set against Errollyn Wallen's 'Gold Saturday'.

Further information:

For ticket information and full festival details, please visit the St Magnus Festival website.