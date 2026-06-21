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Foden's and friends...

The North West Area champion was joined by six friendly bands for a great evening of community music making.

Foden's
  Foden's was joined by other banding organisations

Sunday, 21 June 2026

        

The Foden's Band recently organised a successful community event at Victoria Hall, Hanley.

In total, seven bands and over 160 musicians of all ages were involved, each performing an individual set before joining forces for the classic march 'Slaidburn' and an anniversary performance of 'The Floral Dance', marking 50 years since it was first recorded.

Thanks

Speaking about the event, Foden's Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We've wanted to organise something like this kind for a number of years and thank Audley Brass, Rode Hall Silver, Trentham Brass, Mereside Brass, Penkhull Village Brass and our own Community Band for their help and involvement.

It was a fantastic night of music making and socialising and would not have been made possible without the help of the Entrust Music Service Staffordshire, and event sponsor Joseph Lymer & Son and Horne Brothers Independent Family Funeral Directors."

        

TAGS: Foden's

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