Entries open for UniBrass Composition Competition

The 2027 UniBrass Foundation's Composition Competition is now open — with an Oxford feel theme.

Entries are now being invited for the 2027 UniBrass Foundation's Composition Competition.

The fourth edition will once again hope to attract original music created by new and young composers, with a theme linked to the historic city of Oxford.

Open

The competition is open to composers aged 18-25, current students, and recent graduates of two years — all measured within the 1st July 2026 to deadline date range.

Dr Liz Lane returns to lead the adjudication panel alongside last year's Composition Competition winner, Charlie Whelan, and Esme Harper, the winner of the UniBrass 2026 Best Student Arrangement.

Embrace and support

Liz's tip to potential entrants is to be, "authentic to your compositional voice and embrace the diverse capabilities and opportunities of top section bands".

Wright & Round Music Publishers is offering to publish the winning work, whilst Lydbrook Band will present a pre-performance and pre-publication workshop on it.

European champion Flowers will also perform the work in one of their concerts with the winning composer being mentored by Liz Lane.

Entries:



Entries are open at: www.unibrass.co.uk/composition-competition