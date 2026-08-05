Orbital set for publishing take-off

The acclaimed major work from composer Richard Blackford will be available for bands to purchase from 4th September.

'Orbital' the major new work from composer Richard Blackford will be released for general sale next moth.

Commissioned by five leading UK bands — the cooperation band, Cory, Flowers, Foden's and Tredegar in conjunction with conductor Martyn Brabbins and collaboration with Radio 3, it has already gained widespread critical acclaim following its first series of premiere performances.

Aimed at established Championship and high quality First Section bands, it will be available for purchase from Nimbus Music Publishing from Friday 4th September.

Novel inspiration

'Orbital' is based on Samantha Harvey's 2024 Booker Prize winning novel which follows six astronauts aboard the International Space Station as they orbit Earth, reflecting on subjects including the existence or nature of God, the meaning of life, and existential threats such as climate change.

The 15-minute work was given its world premiere by Cory Band at the 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester and has since been performed by Flowers and Foden's Band. Further performances are no to be given by Tredegar and the cooperation bands.

Drama and contrasts

Speaking at the RNCM Festival about the collaboration Richard Blackford told 4BR: "I was thrilled to have been chosen to collaborate closely with five of the greatest brass bands in the world on 'Orbital'. The piece is virtuosic, full of drama, contrasts and good tunes."

In a later interview he added: "I try to think for a long time about the medium I am writing for, and not only to try and write music that is good to listen to but also that is good to play."

Energy and innovation

The response to the work has been immensely positive, with Cory MD, Philip Harper stating: "Across brass band repertoire history, new voices have emerged which injected energy, innovation and new ways of thinking into our music. Richard joins this illustrious family."

The highly respected Paul Hindmarsh added: "I must congratulate Richard on what I consider to be a marvellous piece, full of colour, energy, excitement as well as lyricism. I think the bands and audiences will really take to it."

International profile

Richard Blackford ranks among Europe's leading composers for both concert and media music. His works are performed internationally and his scores for film and television are broadcast widely across nearly every European nation.

His acclaimed choral composition 'PietÃ ' earned the Ivor Novello Composer Award in 2020 and continues to be performed around the world. Orbital will be recorded for BBC Radio 3 where it will be broadcast and available via BBC Sounds.