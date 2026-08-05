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Busy Fairlop help make brass on the grass pay

Fairlop Brass has been busy providing entertainment for good causes and great people.

Fairlop Brass
  The band entertained the large audience in the gardens f St. Nicholas' Church in Kelvedon Hatch

Wednesday, 05 August 2026

        

Fairlop Brass recently presented their annual 'Brass on the Grass' concert to raise funds for St. Nicholas' Church in Kelvedon Hatch.

In scorching sunshine, the audience enjoyed the American themed music making aided by plenty of strawberries and cream and Pimm's and music from Sousa, Gershwin, Conti and Glenn Miller amongst others.

Thanks to the assistance of Church Reverent the band were thrilled to find out that the day had raised £1,450.

Busy

It has been a busy period for the London & Southern Counties Third Section and MD, Kevin Jordan as they also gave a private concert to celebrate their much-admired band member Colin Handley's 80th birthday.

When the former teacher retired as Head of Brass for Redbridge Music Service, the band was delighted that he wanted to become a member, and over the years has played cornet, horn, trombone and euphonium since.

Westminster Abbey

The band completes it summer season of concerts with their high profile return to perform at in the famous college gardens of Westminster Abbey on Wednesday 19th August (12.30pm).

        

TAGS: Fairlop Brass

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