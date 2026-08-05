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Don't be late to get prepared

Doodles Mouthpiece replating services is reminding players to get that essential summer refurbishment done in time for the start of the second half of the contesting year.

DOODLES
  The time is right to get your mouthpiece refurbished ahead of the second half of the contest season

Wednesday, 05 August 2026

        

Doodles Mouthpiece Replating, the respected business that provides players in the brass band movement with a bespoke professional service, is making sure players are prepared for the second half of the 2026 contesting season by getting their mouthpieces refurbished, replated and brought back to their best.

Don't leave it late

However, as owner David Houghton told 4BR: "Don't leave it too late to get an essential job done. The second half of the contesting year will soon be on us, but you still have to be prepared if you get in touch as soon as possible."

He added: "We're also taking a break in September and will be closed for a few weeks, so get in touch and we can sort your mouthpiece out before we take our well earned break,"

Find out more:

To find out more about contact Dave at: doodlesreplating@gmail.com
or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

        

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