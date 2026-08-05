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BBSS delegates prepare for 40th anniversary concert

Over 160 musicians from 12 countries will provide the 40th anniversary celebrations on the Brass Band Summer School course in Gloucestershire on Friday.

BBSS
  The cocnert takes place at Wycliffe College Chapel Spire

Wednesday, 05 August 2026

        

The 40th anniversary Brass Band Summer School course is currently underway at Gloucestershire's Wycliffe College.

Over 160 musicians from 12 different countries are enjoying an exciting mix of music making, tuition, fun and inspiration led by Dr Robert Childs — with three separate full bands working in rehearsals, sectionals, chamber classes and individual lessons.

Tribute

New music as well as traditional items have been explored with one particularly poignant offering a heartfelt tribute celebrating the legacy of BBSS co-founder Gordon Higginbottom.

The course Gala Concert takes place at Wycliffe College Chapel at 7.00pm on Friday 7th August. The programme will showcase music by Andrea Price, Annabel Baxter, Lucy Pankhurst, Becky Lundberg and Philip Sparke, among others, bringing together the work of the week in a celebratory finale.

Friends, families and music lovers are warmly invited to attend what promises to be a memorable and fitting conclusion to this very special 40th anniversary edition of the BBSS.

Concert details:


BBSS Finale Concert
Friday 7th August (7.00pm)
Wycliffe College Chapel Spire
Stonehouse
Gloucestershire (GL10 2JQ)

Next year's course will take place at the same venue from 1st-7th August 2027.
Visit www.brassbandsummerschool.com for more information.

        

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