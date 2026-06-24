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Hobbins to lead Eccles Borough

The experienced Alan Hobbins is the new Musical Director at Eccles Borough Band.

Alan Hobbins
  Alan Hobbins takes the baton with Eccles Borough

Wednesday, 24 June 2026

        

Eccles Borough Band has announced that Alan Hobbins is to become their new Musical Director.

The B.A Hons graduate has gained extensive playing experience during his career at the very top level with the likes of YBS, Brighouse & Rastrick, Foden's and Fairey amongst others.

He has also gained success with the baton, leading Hebden Bridge to the Yorkshire and Butlins First Section title as well as enjoying successful tenures at Boarshurst, Flixton and Marsden.

Thrilled to start

Speaking about his new appointment he told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to start a new chapter with a band that has such solid foundations built by Les Webb and Mareika Gray.

This gives the band and myself the opportunity to propel forwards in the new contesting season ahead, as well as with lots of new projects supported by a really well run organisation who share my aspirations and ethos."

Excited

A band spokesperson added: "We're really excited to work with Alan and can't wait to see what this new chapter holds."

        

TAGS: Eccles Borough

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