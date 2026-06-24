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Freckleton partnership comes to an end

John Atkinson has taken his final bow with the Freckleton Band.

Frecjleton
  John (centre) was at the helm for the band's successful Area appearance

Wednesday, 24 June 2026

        

The short but musical partnership between conductor John Atkinson and Freckleton Band has come to an end.

During his brief tenure, the North West Championship Section band came fourth at this year's Area Championships in Blackpool, equalling their best ever finish at the event and gaining critical acclaim for their approach. The final appearance together came at the Fleetwood Contest in April.

Stronger position

John, who is an assistant headteacher as well as a member of the Brass Band Conductors Association told 4BR that he hopes to build on the success of a band that he feels he leaves in a much stronger position thanks to their commitment to his direction.

He stated that he is now looking forward to new challenges as well as extending his portfolio as an arranger and adjudicator.

        

TAGS: Freckleton

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