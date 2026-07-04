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Essence of Tredegar enjoyed by young euph player

19 year old Carys Rycroft recently enjoyed her prize of a solo spotlight at a rehearsal with Tredegar Band.

Tredegar Carys
  Carys and her mam, Sharon enjoyed their visit to Tredegar

Saturday, 04 July 2026

        

Tredegar recently welcomed talented young euphonium player Carys Rycroft to a rehearsal to experience the musical 'essence' of the Welsh band.

The 19 year old from Goodwick was one of the prize winners of the successful 'Essence of Tredegar's Time' fundraiser that helped them attend the European Championships in Linz in April.

Solo spotlight

Carys' prize was to perform a solo of her own choosing with the band, and after a quick run-through supported by solo euphonium by Sion Jones, she gave an impressive solo rendition of 'Tros y Garreg', arranged by Tony Small much to the delight of her mam who was also there on the night.

After she played Carys stayed for the rest of the rehearsal as the band ran though repertoire ahead of their concert in Tredegar as part of the annual Aneurin Bevan Day this weekend.

No nerves

Carys has been playing for about nine years and has enjoyed support from the music service in Pembrokeshire, her school at Ysgol Preseli as well as through the excellent organisation of the Goodwick Band. Although she also loves competitive horse riding, she has already won the local Valero Oil Solo Prize.

Although Carys admitted she was "a little nervous"before she played, there were none on display under the solo spotlight.

Wonderful opportunity

Her mother Sharon told 4BR: "This has been a wonderful opportunity — and I'm a bit jealous as I've been playing the horn as an adult learner for the past few years and enjoying that too.

Carys really loves playing with Goodwick and is now looking forward to studying medicine in Plymouth. We've already contacted a band to ensure Carys can keep on playing."

Carys performed with real maturity and musicality — and the applause from the band showed just what they thought. Whatever career she chooses in the future, I hope Carys will carry on her euphonium playingMD, Ian Porthouse

Talent

That was good to hear according to MD Ian Porthouse who later told 4BR: "It was wonderful to meet Carys and especially to hear her play. There must be something in the musical water in the Goodwick area as they produce so many talented young players.

Carys performed with real maturity and musicality — and the applause from the band showed just what they thought. Whatever career she chooses in the future, I hope Carys will carry on her euphonium playing."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

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Essence of Tredegar enjoyed by young euph player

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