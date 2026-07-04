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World Cup preview for the cooperation band

Scotland is still in the draw for the brass band version of the World Cup — and you can hear how they are putting the final preparations in place ahead of Kerkrade.

the cooperation band
  the cooperation band will hold their open rehearsal before they head to Kerkrade

Saturday, 04 July 2026

        

Scotland's hopes of lifting a World Cup this year rest on the cooperation band, as they prepare for their WMC Contest challenge in Kerkrade next weekend.

The reigning Brass in Concert Champion will showcase its test-piece and own-choice programme formations ahead of their travels for free at a special open rehearsal at Sherbrooke Mosspark Parish Church, Glasgow (G41 5AD) on Wednesday 8th July, beginning promptly at 7.30pm.

Dutch Mirage

Those coming along will be able to enjoy hearing the set-work for the event, Jan de Haan's 'Mirage', evoking the tale of 'The Flying Dutchman' (although sadly not containing a reference to the heroics of Archie Gemmell).

Own choice programme

Their own-choice programme will include works inspired by the Neolithic settlement of 'Skara Brae' written by Andrew Duncan to the 'what if' spiritual journey of 'Jesus in Tibet' written by Simon Dobson.

In addition the band will also feature 'Into the Darkness They Go, the Wise and the Lovely' by Kelly-Marie Murphy, and 'Sergei the Puppet Master' by Lucy Pankhurst featuring their euphonium soloist Chris Flynn.

The World Music Contest takes place over 11th-12th July in Kerkrade, and will be live-stream broadcast.

        

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