              

*
banner

News

Bands prepare for Welsh National

The National Eisteddfod of Wales starts this weekend in Pembrokeshire with brass bands taking to the televised stage.

Eisteddfod
  The National Eisteddfod takes place this weekend

Friday, 31 July 2026

        

The National Eisteddfod of Wales takes place in Llantwd in the heart of north Pembrokeshire, starting this weekend — with the annual celebration of Welsh culture and the arts getting underway on Saturday 1st August.

2026 marks the 850th anniversary of the first event, with this year's hosting called 'y Garreg Las' named after the striking local blue stones that come from the area.

Contests

The brass band contests will form part of the first two days of competition.

The joint Second & Third Section contest kicks off at 9.00am on Saturday morning with six bands looking to claim the £600 first prize and the Ivor Jarvis Cup. There are podium prizes of £400 and £200 on offer for the band who impress adjudicator Gareth Robinson with their 15-minute own choice programmes that must include at least three items.

Two bands will compete at 11.45am in the Fourth Section with their 15-minute programmes. There is a first prize of £600 with podium prizes of £400 and £200.

Championship prize

Sunday (11.30am) sees four bands compete in the joint Championship & First Section competition. Each will provide a 20-minute programme of a minimum of three items in their bid to claim the £800 first prize and the impressive Sir y Fflint Cup. There are podium prizes of £600 and £400.

The Eisteddfod benefits from extensive live, and on-demand coverage (Clic) on the S4C television channel.

Competing bands


Championship & First Section:
Adjudicator: Gareth Robinson

1. Lewis Merthyr
2. Goodwick
3. Pontardulais
4. Deiniolen

Second & Third Section:
Adjudicator: Gareth Robinson

1. Crosskeys
2. Ammanford
3. Briton Ferry
4. Crwbin
5. Newport Borough
6. Markham & District

Fourth Section:
Adjudicator: Gareth Robinson

1. Brass@bont
2. Llanrug

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Siddis Brass

Siddis confirms 64 band line-up

July 31 • The Siddis Brass Entertainment Championships will be packed with competing bands.

Barrhead Band

Barrhead to make free investment in youth

July 31 • Barrhead Burgh Band will look to kickstart its future prosperity with a free ethos of inclusion and support in youth.

Btteshanger

Betteshanger looks to Eclipse recent achievements

July 31 • Betteshanger Colliery Welfare Band is looking to gain yet more National success thanks to the help of generous sponsors.

Wellington

New Zealand President reflects on banding's worldwide contribution

July 31 • BBANZ President, John Sullivan focusses his praise for bands at home and abroad in the latest issue of the 'Mouthpiece' journal.

What's on »

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to complete our horn section. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

July 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

July 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (3rd) at 11am in our bandroom.. If your band is taking a summer break and you fancy keeping your lip in with a friendly,relaxed rehearsal come and join us.All abilities welcome and its all free with tea & cake.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top