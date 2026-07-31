Bands prepare for Welsh National

The National Eisteddfod of Wales starts this weekend in Pembrokeshire with brass bands taking to the televised stage.

The National Eisteddfod of Wales takes place in Llantwd in the heart of north Pembrokeshire, starting this weekend — with the annual celebration of Welsh culture and the arts getting underway on Saturday 1st August.

2026 marks the 850th anniversary of the first event, with this year's hosting called 'y Garreg Las' named after the striking local blue stones that come from the area.

Contests

The brass band contests will form part of the first two days of competition.

The joint Second & Third Section contest kicks off at 9.00am on Saturday morning with six bands looking to claim the £600 first prize and the Ivor Jarvis Cup. There are podium prizes of £400 and £200 on offer for the band who impress adjudicator Gareth Robinson with their 15-minute own choice programmes that must include at least three items.

Two bands will compete at 11.45am in the Fourth Section with their 15-minute programmes. There is a first prize of £600 with podium prizes of £400 and £200.

Championship prize

Sunday (11.30am) sees four bands compete in the joint Championship & First Section competition. Each will provide a 20-minute programme of a minimum of three items in their bid to claim the £800 first prize and the impressive Sir y Fflint Cup. There are podium prizes of £600 and £400.

The Eisteddfod benefits from extensive live, and on-demand coverage (Clic) on the S4C television channel.

Competing bands



Championship & First Section:

Adjudicator: Gareth Robinson

1. Lewis Merthyr

2. Goodwick

3. Pontardulais

4. Deiniolen

Second & Third Section:

Adjudicator: Gareth Robinson

1. Crosskeys

2. Ammanford

3. Briton Ferry

4. Crwbin

5. Newport Borough

6. Markham & District

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Gareth Robinson

1. Brass@bont

2. Llanrug