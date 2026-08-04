Fulham look towards York

Fulham Band has been working with David Barringer and a host of tutors to prepare them for their York National Final appearance.

Fulham Band kicked off their forthcoming First Section National Final preparations with a workshop day led by the David Barringer MBE and a host of top players.

The London & Southern Counties Area winner who will be led by MD Alan Thomas in York, worked on Andrew Wainwright's evocative test-piece 'Beyond the Falls — The Smoke that Thunders', with detailed foundation insight provided by David alongside Jonny Bates, Dan Thomas and the band's new principal cornet player, Toby Pringle.

Real privilege

Band Chairperson, Joel Newsome-Hubbard told 4BR: "It was a real privilege to have David Barringer, Jonny and Dan along to coach us, and we all learnt a great deal from their expertise.

As for Toby, we are thrilled to have recently welcomed him as Fulham's new principal cornet, and this was a brilliant opportunity for him to get to know his cornet section and vice versa. His experience at the highest level of banding across the world will be a huge asset as we continue to progress."