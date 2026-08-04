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Principals in place for National Youth Band

The principal players have been placed in their leadership roles on the current National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain course.

pRINCIPALS
  The principal players line-up for this year's course

Tuesday, 04 August 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is currently enjoying its Summer Course under the direction of Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts, Principal Director of Music (Army).

More than 90 talented young brass and percussion musicians are enjoying a week of intensive rehearsals, musical development and inspiration at Taunton School where they also benefit from being conducted by Tommy Tynan, winner of the 2026 NYBBGB Young Conductors' Competition and an exceptional team of tutors.

Auditions

After a series of impressive auditions, the principal players have taken their seats with Darcie (cornet); Tom (soprano); Noah (flugel); Mae (horn); Rosa (euphonium); Matt (baritone); James (trombone); James (Eb tuba); Jake(Bb tuba) and Alec (percussion) leading their sections.

A NYBBGB spokesperson told 4BR: "These appointments recognise not only outstanding musical ability, but also the dedication, leadership and commitment each of these players brings to the NYBBGB.

Every member of the band has an important role to play, and we look forward to seeing their musical journey unfold throughout the week."

Concert

That week culminates in the NYBBGB Concert to be held at The Forum, Bath on Saturday 8th August (5.00pm), which will feature guest soloist Ross Knight and an exciting programme inspired by the theme 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle', including two world premiÃ¨res by Simon Dobson and NYBBGB's President, Martyn Brabbins.

Tickets (under 18's are free) are still available at:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-summer-concert-2026/

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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