Loughborough Solo Competition seeks entries

The popular Loughborough Solo Competition will take place in February — and is looking for entries.

  The categories are open for brass and percussion players

Saturday, 14 December 2019

        

The Loughborough Schools Foundation has announced details for their 2020 Solo Competition.

Running over the weekend of the 1st/2nd February on the Loughborough School Campus there are three category classes of Under 11s, Under 15 and Under 18s.

Categories

The categories are open to any brass or percussion players and will be judged by renowned trombonist Nick Hudson and percussionist Sam Jowett.

Generous cash prizes are on offer to the winners along with a voucher from London College of Music Exams for a graded examination or performance diploma (valid for one year).

The runner up in each category will receive a voucher for Windblowers music shop in Nottingham.

Applications are open to all young musicians in the East Midlands and beyond.

Fine standard

Head Wind, Brass & Percussion Aidan Geary told 4BR: "We're delighted to be running the competition once again.

Last year saw a fine standard and with expert adjudicators like Sam and Nick this year we're sure that all musicians will take something positive away from the event. We are very grateful to LCM Exams and Windblowers for their generous support."

Further information

Further information can be found on the school's websites: https://lsf.org/grammar/music-competitions/

        

