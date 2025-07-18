                 

*
banner

News

Life changing opportunity for Tongan youth

The first Tongan Youth Band course is looking for support to help give musical youngsters a life changing opportunity.

Tongan
  The first ever Tongan Youth Band course will take place in August.

Friday, 18 July 2025

        

As reported on 4BR, the first course of the newly formed National Youth Band of Tonga will take place between the 18th and 24th August, led by David Bremner, the MD of New Zealand National Champion Wellington Brass Band.

And according to David, it offers the 34 players, all aged under 24 with what he described as, "a life-changing opportunity to develop their talent, connect through music, and represent their culture on a national stage."

Gifted and passionate

He told 4BR: "Tonga is a country full of gifted, passionate, and determined young people. For many, music is more than a hobby â€” it is a calling, a way to express their identity, and a path to a brighter future.

The National Youth Brass Band of Tonga will bring together the best young brass and percussion players from across the islands for intensive training, cultural exchange, and public performance, all put together by passionate musicians keen to support them."

Beacon of pride

He added: "We believe this band can be a beacon of pride for Tonga — showcasing the nation's talent and spirit and inspiring the next generation of musicians."

Fund raising

The band is now fund raising to help empower their dreams of the young players with brass band supporters being asked to donate whatever they can to what promises to be a truly exciting brass band initiative.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-the-national-youth-brass-band-of tonga

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

British Open countdown: 50 days to go

July 18 • There are now fewer than 140 premium tickets to be snapped up for the 171st British Open.

Williams

More milestones to achieve for Williams duo

July 18 • New musical avenues will be marked by yet more milestones for Glyn and Helen Williams.

Olav Skar

New Nordic President at coop

July 18 • Olav M Skar has reconnected with the cooperation band in his new role as Band President.

Tongan

Life changing opportunity for Tongan youth

July 18 • The first Tongan Youth Band course is looking for support to help give musical youngsters a life changing opportunity.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

July 18 • Second Trombone vacancy. A friendly Midlands 1st Section Band, Rushden are looking for a Second Trombone player to come and join us. Great repertoire and concerts plus contests twice per year. Every other year, the band goes on tour.

Welwyn Garden City Band

July 18 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season of concerts. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Bedford Town Band

July 18 • Bedford Town Band have vacancies for 1st trombone, 1st horn, EEb and BBb bass. We have several concerts and Wychavon contest in the Autumn. In the last few years the band won the Butlins 2nd section , been promoted to 1st section then 3rd at Wychavon

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top