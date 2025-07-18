Life changing opportunity for Tongan youth

The first Tongan Youth Band course is looking for support to help give musical youngsters a life changing opportunity.

As reported on 4BR, the first course of the newly formed National Youth Band of Tonga will take place between the 18th and 24th August, led by David Bremner, the MD of New Zealand National Champion Wellington Brass Band.

And according to David, it offers the 34 players, all aged under 24 with what he described as, "a life-changing opportunity to develop their talent, connect through music, and represent their culture on a national stage."

Gifted and passionate

He told 4BR: "Tonga is a country full of gifted, passionate, and determined young people. For many, music is more than a hobby â€” it is a calling, a way to express their identity, and a path to a brighter future.

The National Youth Brass Band of Tonga will bring together the best young brass and percussion players from across the islands for intensive training, cultural exchange, and public performance, all put together by passionate musicians keen to support them."

Beacon of pride

He added: "We believe this band can be a beacon of pride for Tonga — showcasing the nation's talent and spirit and inspiring the next generation of musicians."

Fund raising

The band is now fund raising to help empower their dreams of the young players with brass band supporters being asked to donate whatever they can to what promises to be a truly exciting brass band initiative.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-the-national-youth-brass-band-of tonga