                 

*
banner

News

British Open countdown: 50 days to go

There are now fewer than 140 premium tickets to be snapped up for the 171st British Open.

British Open
  There are 50 days to go before the first note at the 171st British Open is heard

Friday, 18 July 2025

        

With just 50 days to go before the first note is heard at the 171st British Open Championships at Symphony Hall, Birmingham there are now less than 140 premium tickets left to snap up to enjoy the action.

These include tickets for the event on Saturday 6th September (10.00am), for the stalls and upper circle (although there is 1 ticket left in the Circle!). Tickets are still available for the Grand Tier.

Delighted

A spokesperson for the British Open told 4BR: "We are delighted that the attraction of hearing 18 world class bands perform the brand new test-piece 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts will once again see Symphony Hall packed with brass band lovers from across the world.

The countdown to the 171st contest is now well and truly on for the bands, and we hope people will take the opportunity to grab their seat for what promises to be a fantastic contesting day."

Tickets:


171st British Open Championship:
https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/2118736

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

British Open countdown: 50 days to go

July 18 • There are now fewer than 140 premium tickets to be snapped up for the 171st British Open.

Williams

More milestones to achieve for Williams duo

July 18 • New musical avenues will be marked by yet more milestones for Glyn and Helen Williams.

Olav Skar

New Nordic President at coop

July 18 • Olav M Skar has reconnected with the cooperation band in his new role as Band President.

Tongan

Life changing opportunity for Tongan youth

July 18 • The first Tongan Youth Band course is looking for support to help give musical youngsters a life changing opportunity.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

July 18 • Second Trombone vacancy. A friendly Midlands 1st Section Band, Rushden are looking for a Second Trombone player to come and join us. Great repertoire and concerts plus contests twice per year. Every other year, the band goes on tour.

Welwyn Garden City Band

July 18 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season of concerts. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Bedford Town Band

July 18 • Bedford Town Band have vacancies for 1st trombone, 1st horn, EEb and BBb bass. We have several concerts and Wychavon contest in the Autumn. In the last few years the band won the Butlins 2nd section , been promoted to 1st section then 3rd at Wychavon

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top