British Open countdown: 50 days to go

With just 50 days to go before the first note is heard at the 171st British Open Championships at Symphony Hall, Birmingham there are now less than 140 premium tickets left to snap up to enjoy the action.

These include tickets for the event on Saturday 6th September (10.00am), for the stalls and upper circle (although there is 1 ticket left in the Circle!). Tickets are still available for the Grand Tier.

Delighted

A spokesperson for the British Open told 4BR: "We are delighted that the attraction of hearing 18 world class bands perform the brand new test-piece 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts will once again see Symphony Hall packed with brass band lovers from across the world.

The countdown to the 171st contest is now well and truly on for the bands, and we hope people will take the opportunity to grab their seat for what promises to be a fantastic contesting day."

Tickets:



171st British Open Championship:

https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/2118736