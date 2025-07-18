                 

News

More milestones to achieve for Williams duo

New musical avenues will be marked by yet more milestones for Glyn and Helen Williams.

Williams
  The Adams Brass duo are enjoy new musical journeys

Friday, 18 July 2025

        

Although Glyn and Helen Williams recently took their final bow with Cory Band, the Adams Brass artists have quickly established a new performance and education niche for themselves.

The start of their new venture comes after Glyn reached 30 years of elite level solo euphonium playing with Foden's and subsequently Cory, whilst 2025 also saw Helen pass half a century of brass playing.

Milestone Tour

With two major 'milestone' birthdays also celebrated in 2025 the duo felt it was the right time to explore new musical avenues, and thanks to support from Adams Brass, Denis Wick and Mercer & Barker, they are now able to fulfil the long held ambition of inspiring players of all ages and abilities to enjoy brass banding.

Their 'Milestone Tour' is all about giving back, as Glyn told 4BR. "We have both been fortunate to have enjoyed fantastic playing experiences and we have always wanted to share that experience to enable others to do the same in their own way."

Helen added: "Being able to take our performance skills and use them in a new way has already been a real celebration of what we want to share with others, and we are hugely grateful to the support of Adams Brass, Denis Wick and Mercer & Barker."

East Anglia start

The first stop on the 'Milestone Tour' recently began with a workshop day for flugels/cornet and euphoniums/baritones with the East Anglian Brass Band Association at Hempnall Village Hall near Norwich, organised by the indefatigable EABBA Secretary Christine Wade.

29 delegates enjoyed a day of tips and techniques, performance advice, insight and plenty of playing, as well as hearing the duo first hand in performance mode.

Being able to take our performance skills and use them in a new way has already been a real celebration of what we want to share with othersHelen Williams

Thrilled

"We were thrilled by the feedback from the day," Helen added.

"It's great to be able to have this first-hand connection with players, finding out more about their own musical journeys, what they like and what challenges them.

It was a real privilege for us, and we are now eagerly looking forward to more banding 'Milestones' in the coming months."

Tour dates to come

Details of a visit to the North West and Birmingham in October, plus North Wales and the South West later this year will be announced shortly, as will visits to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and more.

        

