New Nordic President at coop

Olav M Skar has reconnected with the cooperation band in his new role as Band President.

Olav Skar
  Olav M Skar as its new President of the cooperation band

Friday, 18 July 2025

        

Following their fine performance at the recent European Championships, the cooperation band has announced the appointment of Olav M Skar as its new President.

Former member

The former member of the band was the driving force behind the commissioning of the Stavanger set-work, 'Transitions in Energy' — one that also connected between the international scope of his professional working life in the Norwegian oil industry and his love for brass banding which was nurtured during his student days at university in Glasgow.

Over the years he has found ways to integrate music into both his professional and personal life, and now hopes that his global corporate experience will be used to help provide a unique vision for the future of the cooperation band and the wider banding community.

So much to offer

"I believe that we in the banding movement have much to offer to society and corporate life," he told 4BR. "We just need to find the right openings to showcase it through the universal language of music.

I am also a firm believer that our movement can learn much from corporate life. In order to harvest, we need to position ourselves differently: more outward-facing, more in tune with societal needs and priorities."

Perspective

He added: "Those who experienced 'Transitions in Energy' may understand this perspective.

I was delighted that the organisers took on board my conceptual ideas and appointed Fredrick Schjelderup as the composer who delivered a piece that aligned with current global and national priorities.

I'm now honoured to contribute to the cooperation band as we look to the future as Scottish ambassadors for the arts, locally, nationally, and internationally."

Thrilled

In response, a band spokesperson added: "We are thrilled to welcome Olav as our new President.

His energy, vision, and global insight come at an exciting time for the band as we prepare for a demanding and inspiring calendar."

        

