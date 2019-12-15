4BR Sunday Quiz:

A Sunday brain tickler for you to solve to get your hands on another trio of CDs in time for Christmas...

We have another trio of CDs to be won in time for Christmas if you can identify a famous Christmas Carol...

All you have to do is make the link...

Question:

What city links a famous Christmas carol to a Bramwell Tovey test-piece, a 1980's FA Cup winning team, and an English noblewoman who took to the streets in the buff to gain remission from oppressive taxation...

1. Cambridge

2. Cardiff

3. Coventry

Mid week winner....

Our mid week winner who knew that 'We Three Kings' was the famous Christmas carol that linked a hat-trick winning British Open band of the 1880's (Kingston Mills), a twice used National Final test-piece (from the 1950s and 1970s) about a drowned city (Le Roi d'Ys), and a conductor who has won the European Brass Band Championship more times than anyone else (David King) was former player and avid Liverpool FC fan, Ian Perks from Staffordshire.

Answers:

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 15th December.