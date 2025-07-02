                 

News

No fatigue for touring Mead

Steven Mead has just return from tours of Japan and Australia with China, Taiwan and Hong Kong to come.

Mead in Japan
  Steven was on the cover of the leading brass band magazine 'Band Journal'.

Euphonium soloist Steven Mead has just returned home from a brace of international tours which saw him work and perform in Japan and Australia.

Japan concerts

The extended trip to Japan saw the Besson artist perform in sold out concerts in Hiroshima, Osaka, Himeji and Tokyo, including a spectacular event with Brass Band Dolce in Matsumoto.

There was also a memorable appearance with the Osaka Shion Wind Orchestra led by conductor Douglas Bostock in a live broadcast concert that included Edward Gregson's 'Euphonium Concerto'.

The composer later complimented him on a "stunning" performance — one which will be released on CD later this year.

The tour also marked the first time since 2018 that Steve had performed extensively in the country, with audiences and eagerly attended masterclasses marking the respect in which he is held in Japan as a musician.

Australia

With just the briefest break to enjoy some sightseeing Steve then headed to Australia where he added to his air-miles with performances in Geraldton, Perth, Melbourne, Tasmania (Devonport and Hobart), Ballarat and Sydney.

Collaborations came with a memorable concert with City of Perth Band, a masterclass at Melbourne University and a first appearance in Tasmania with a brace of concerts in Devonport featuring a band made up of musicians from five local bands, and the following day, master classes and a public presentation with Hobart Wind Symphony.

He finished the tour with concerts in Ballarat, an open rehearsal-concert with the New South Wales Fire and Rescue band, a recital at the prestigious Kings School in Sydney and a final evening with the Watarah Brass Band in Newcastle NSW, which he combined with playing and conducting.

This was a new level of musical collaboration for me and one that developed exciting future possibilitiesSteven Mead

Exciting possibilities

Speaking about the tours he told 4BR: "This was a new level of musical collaboration for me and one that developed exciting future possibilities.

The passion for brass music and the euphonium in particular that was shown energised every visit on the two tours.

It's been an incredible experience. The warmth and enthusiasm I've received in both Japan and Australia have been truly inspiring."

China, Taiwan and Hong Kong

Steve will now head to China later this month for an extended visit.

It will include appearances at the China Low Brass Festival in Wuhan, before heading to the Taiwan National Euphonium Festival in Taipei and a recital visit with his wife Misa to the Macau Band Directors Association Festival and the Tak Ming Philharmonic Winds in Hong Kong.

        

