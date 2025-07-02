                 

*
banner

News

BBE announces partnership with donations platform

Brass Band England member bands can benefit from an easy way to gain cashless donations.

tIPS
  Tipd is a digital donations platform built specifically for live performance groups.

Wednesday, 02 July 2025

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has launched a new partnership with Tipd, a digital donations platform built specifically for live performance groups.

It comes in time for it to be used as part of BBE's nationwide Brass Band Week and will enable direct donations to be made seamlessly and cash-free.

Tipd is a UK-based company which offers a simple and Gift Aid-enabled way to collect donations.

For a limited time, is offering an exclusive, free-for-life deal to early adopters.

Donations and gift aid

Tipd ensures bands receive 100% of every donation, with Gift Aid functionality included at no cost. There's no need for a card reader — supporters simply scan a custom QR code and donate directly from their phone, without interrupting performances.

One band that has signed up is Stannary Brass Band who said: "Setting up Tipd was refreshingly easy and the QR code is already live on our website and Facebook page.

It's a new way to connect with supporters, and we're excited to see where it takes us."

First bands offer

The first bands to sign up will secure free lifetime access to the platform (normally £19.99/month) with no admin fee incurred by bands on donations.

In return, early adopters agree to share light-touch usage data, testimonials, and photos for future promotional case studies.

Features

A personalised QR code linked to their donation page

The ability to customise messaging and branding on their page
Built-in Gift Aid reporting tools

A 15% discount on branded merchandise and signage (to be launched soon) — perfect for drawing attention and inspiring support

The first bands to sign up will secure free lifetime access to the platform (normally £19.99/month) with no admin fee incurred by bands on donationsBBE

Easy way

Tipd founder Chris Anderson said; "Tipd gives bands an easy way to increase donations without any upfront cost or hassle.

It's simpler for audiences to give — and for bands to manage the funds."

The early adopter phase ends on 12th January 2026 (or once places are filled), after which Tipd will be available to all BBE members at an exclusive discounted rate of £14.99/month (25% off the standard price).

Get started

BBE members can register now and secure their early adopter slot by visiting their Tipd BBE Member Resource.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/tipd-your-free-donation-platform-cashless-tipping-limited-availability

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bolton Crown Court

Brass band conductor sentenced for abuse of position of trust

July 2 • Sam Olsson is sentenced at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a girl under 18 by a person in a position of trust.

tIPS

BBE announces partnership with donations platform

July 2 • Brass Band England member bands can benefit from an easy way to gain cashless donations.

Mead in Japan

No fatigue for touring Mead

July 2 • Steven Mead has just return from tours of Japan and Australia with China, Taiwan and Hong Kong to come.

Wainstone Cup

Sextet after big money at Dr Martin contest

July 2 • Six bands will look to claim a large slice of prize money at the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup contest this weekend in Yarm.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Brass Band Week

Saturday 5 July • Nation wide

Besses Boys' Band - Besses Boys' Band Summer Concert

Saturday 5 July • The Derby High School, Radcliffe Rd, Bury BL9 9NH

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band - Summer Concert

Sunday 6 July • Community Church Putney, Werter Road. SW15 2LL

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

July 2 • FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable). Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Linthwaite Band

July 1 • We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with various engagements throughout the year, and currently have a vacancy for a cornet player (position negotiable) and are keen to fill the position. Please see contact details below.

Newport Borough Brass Band

July 1 • We are inviting applications for the position of Principal Cornet. . Would you like to be a part of the process to lead & shape the future of the band? Newport Borough Brass Band are looking for a dynamic Principal Cornet player to lead the team.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top