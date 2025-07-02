BBE announces partnership with donations platform

Brass Band England member bands can benefit from an easy way to gain cashless donations.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has launched a new partnership with Tipd, a digital donations platform built specifically for live performance groups.

It comes in time for it to be used as part of BBE's nationwide Brass Band Week and will enable direct donations to be made seamlessly and cash-free.

Tipd is a UK-based company which offers a simple and Gift Aid-enabled way to collect donations.

For a limited time, is offering an exclusive, free-for-life deal to early adopters.

Donations and gift aid

Tipd ensures bands receive 100% of every donation, with Gift Aid functionality included at no cost. There's no need for a card reader — supporters simply scan a custom QR code and donate directly from their phone, without interrupting performances.

One band that has signed up is Stannary Brass Band who said: "Setting up Tipd was refreshingly easy and the QR code is already live on our website and Facebook page.

It's a new way to connect with supporters, and we're excited to see where it takes us."

First bands offer

The first bands to sign up will secure free lifetime access to the platform (normally £19.99/month) with no admin fee incurred by bands on donations.

In return, early adopters agree to share light-touch usage data, testimonials, and photos for future promotional case studies.

Features

A personalised QR code linked to their donation page

The ability to customise messaging and branding on their page

Built-in Gift Aid reporting tools

A 15% discount on branded merchandise and signage (to be launched soon) — perfect for drawing attention and inspiring support

Easy way

Tipd founder Chris Anderson said; "Tipd gives bands an easy way to increase donations without any upfront cost or hassle.

It's simpler for audiences to give — and for bands to manage the funds."

The early adopter phase ends on 12th January 2026 (or once places are filled), after which Tipd will be available to all BBE members at an exclusive discounted rate of £14.99/month (25% off the standard price).

Get started

BBE members can register now and secure their early adopter slot by visiting their Tipd BBE Member Resource.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/tipd-your-free-donation-platform-cashless-tipping-limited-availability