Sam Olsson, a teacher and brass band conductor, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 20 months, and ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days with 100 hours of unpaid work, after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a girl under 18 by a person in a position of trust.

Sentenced

Olsson, aged 37, was also sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on Friday 27th June to a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Olsson is now banned from any paid or voluntary employment with a school or educational establishment with children under the age of 18, for 10 years.

The Bolton News newspaper reported that Olsson worked as a maths teacher at Bolton UTC, which closed in 2019, when he started a relationship with a teenage girl.

Arrest

In the coverage of the case by Chief Reporter Joel Harrigan, it was stated that Olsson was arrested in February 2023 and gave no comment to questions put to him by police.

He was arrested again in April 2023 and later confessed to two counts of sexual activity with a girl under 18 by a person in a position of trust.

In a statement, his victim said: "Instead of being my teacher and guide, he ultimately ended up being my abuser."

Grooming

Whilst Judge Kenderick Horne accepted the point made by Olsson's defence representative that Olsson had "matured, developed and changed" and that he now "bitterly regrets his offending", they still held the opinion that the relationship had been started "because of what I am sure was grooming behaviour on your part".

They said Olsson had "abused" his "position of trust as a teacher" and that had a lasting effect on his victim.

Olsson conducted Greenfield Band at contests in 2024 and Besses o' th' Barn Band at a contest on Sunday 29th June 2025 — two days after his sentencing.

Besses statement:

Besses o' th' Barn has subsequently issued the following statement:

"On Tuesday 1st July 2025 Besses o' th' Barn band were made aware of a serious legal matter involving someone who has recently been associated with the band.

The committee have reviewed this matter today and the individual has no association with Besses o' th' Barn Band with immediate effect from 1st July 2025.

Out of respect for anyone impacted by this incident the band will not be making any further comments on this event. Our focus moving forward will be our ongoing rebuilding of the band and our musical work."

Bolton News report:

