Sextet after big money at Dr Martin contest

Six bands will look to claim a large slice of prize money at the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup contest this weekend in Yarm.

Wainstone Cup
  The contest takes place on Sunday 6th July at Yarm School, Stockton on Tees.

Wednesday, 02 July 2025

        

The line-up of competing bands at this year's Dr Martin Wainstone Cup Competition has been confirmed.

The contest will take place on Sunday 6th July at Yarm School, Stockton on Tees, starting at 11.00am.

Prize money

There is a £4,000 first prize, with the podium finishers gaining £2,000 and £1,000 respectively, with £500 for fourth place and additional cash prizes for the 'Best March' and 'Best Soloist'. Each band will be paid £400 towards their travel expenses.

Six Championship Section bands will perform programmes that must include a march, solo item and own-choice major test-piece — including, this year, 'Dances and Arias', 'Harmony Music', 'Elgar Variations' and 'Angels and Demons'.

Contenders

Although the GUS Band is not returning to seek a hat-trick of wins, there is a former champion in Hepworth, whilst there is sure to be a strong challenge to catch the ear of adjudicator John Doyle from the challengers of Easington, Fishburn, Hammonds, Milnrow and NASUWT Riverside.

Tickets:

Tickets can either be purchased on the day or through www.thepaaonline.org

Adults are £8 and under 16 free.

        

