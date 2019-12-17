Shirley provides the festive treats in Brum

The Shirley Band has provided great festive entertainment for brass band lovers of all ages.

The First Section Shirley Band from Solihull near Birmingham has just held a brace of successful Christmas concerts at their local Baptist Church.

Festive brace

Their popular 'Brass at Christmas' evening concert followed wonderful afternoon Children's Christmas concert, which this year were both moved to a larger venue to accommodate the packed audience, led by new Musical Director, Tom Stoneman.

The repertoire included Stephen Bulla's arrangement of the popular Disney film, 'Frozen', Eric Ball's tone poem 'The Kingdom Triumphant', as well as festive favourites, 'Stop the Calvary' and 'White Christmas'.

Featured soloists were Tamsin Haines (flugel) who performed 'Away in a Manger', Morgan Hart (Eb bass) playing 'It's Beginning to look like Christmas', and Matt Leach (bass trombone) who gave a wonderful rendition of the ever popular 'Frosty the Snowman'.

Delighted

Band Secretary, Brian Johnson told 4BR: "Having moved the concerts to a larger venue this year, we were delighted with the fantastic feedback from children and adults for both events.

The concerts are a cornerstone of our Christmas festivities, and a key part of our annual concert series."