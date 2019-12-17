                 

Young Adjudicators Scheme set for Area trio

The next generation of young adjudicators can test their skills at Blackpool, Huddersfield and Stevenage.

  The youngsters will be able to really study the test piece scores...

Tuesday, 17 December 2019

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) will link up with a trio of Regional Championship organisations to promote its 'Young Adjudicators Scheme' in 2020.

Initiative

The initiative will be held at the North West Regional Championships to be held on Sunday 23rd February in Blackpool, as well as the Yorkshire Regional Championship in Huddersfield (Second Section) and the London & Southern Counties Championship in Stevenage (Second Section) on Saturday 7th March and Sunday 22nd March respectively.

The 'Young Adjudicators' will be mentored and supported by experienced AoBBA members and will be provided seating near the official adjudicators box, test-piece score, adjudicator's remarks sheets and results forms.

They will also meet the judges whilst they (and their parents or guardians) will also be provided with band tickets as well as a CD recording of the individual young person's choice of winning band.

There are four places for young people aged of 11- 18 at each contest, who wish to test their adjudicating skillsAoBBA

Four places at each venue

There are four places for young people aged of 11- 18 at each contest, who wish to test their adjudicating skills.

Applications are welcomed from those who have not previously taken part in the scheme. Numbers wishing to take part are expected to be high so early application is encouraged.

Contact

Anyone who wishes to participate should contact:

Martin Heartfield
AoBBA: Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme
musicbloke@aol.com
07411223221

        

