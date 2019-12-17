Taken back to Aveley & Newham

2020 will see a renewal of the successful musical partnership of Aveley & Newham and Nigel Taken.

Aveley & Newham Band is to renew its musical partnership with Nigel Taken as they look forward to the 2020 contesting season.

Return

It sees the return of a conductor who first led the London & Southern Counties Area band between 1998 and 2012 and which saw them claim the Area title on three occasions as well as the Grand Shield in 2006 which led to the band competing at the British Open in 2006 and 2007.

The band also won the Yeovil Entertainment title twice and Reading contest amongst others.

Outstanding musician

Band Chairman Tim Casey told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome Nigel back to the band and look forward to working with him once again.

He is an outstanding musician who understands the musical ethos of the organisation and our desire to return to being a leading Championship level contender at major contests."

Maddock appointment

It was also announced that Nigel will be assisted by the appointment of the experienced David Maddock from Thundersley Band as Assistant Conductor.

Mr Casey added: "David is an outstanding addition to the musical team that will lead us in what is our 125th year.

2019 saw the band undertake a number projects as well as a memorable tour to Amersfoort and we are now looking to build on this over the next 12 months and more."