Dutch Open attracts European field of contenders

The 2020 Dutch Open has attracted a strong field of competitors.

The fifth edition of the Dutch Open Brass Band Championships (DOBC) has attracted a Europe-wide field to compete at the De Oosterpoort concert hall in Groningen on 13th June 2020.

Competitors have been attracted from the host nation as well as Belgium, Switzerland and Denmark.

Championship Section:



Danish Concert Brass (Denmark)

Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Switzerland)

Noordlimburgse Brassband (Belgium)

Provinciale Brassband Groningen (Netherlands)

Brassband De Spijkerpakkenband, Lippenhuizen (Netherlands)

Soli Brass (Netherlands)

De Bazuin A (Netherlands)

Brassband Rijnmond (Netherlands)

Brassband De WÃ¢ldsang (Netherlands)

First Section:



Mercator Brass Band (Belgium)

Chr.Brassband Pro Rege (Netherlands)

Second Section:



Martini Brassband (Netherlands)

Chr. Brassband Excelsior (Netherlands)

De Bazuin B (Netherlands)

Greidebrass (Netherlands)

Chr. Brassband Euphonia (Netherlands)

Brassband De Lofklank (Netherlands)

Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen (Netherlands)