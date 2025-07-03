Tone Halo makes sound impression on global customers

CalderpipsMusic's 'Tone Halo' makes a mark on the brass accessory market place.

The CalderpipsMusic Tone Halo, the innovative design made to alter the tonal characteristics of an instrument to give sound options without changing major parts of your instruments, has been making a significant impact on the brass accessory market place.

The 'Tone Halo' adds subtle weight to the bell of an instrument, adjusting the feel and sound. It is currently available for tenor, alto and bass trombone, flugel, horn, soprano, cornet and fanfare trumpet.

Increased versatility

A spokesperson told 4BR: "If you don't play a modular custom build instrument, this is a way to increase the versatility of your setup.

The Tone Halo fits around the bell stem of the instrument to allow the development of a darker, warmer, bigger tonal characteristic to emerge. It can be fitted and removed in seconds to give players increased flexibility in their overall playing."

Impression

The unique approach to tonal development has already made a huge impression with brass players in the orchestral, brass band, wind band and symphonic band world — with sales around the globe.

Players of all standards have remarked on the benefits of using the 'Tone Halo' — including Stefan Obmann trombonist with Ensemble Phace and the Vienna Brass Connection and Ashley Marston, the soprano player with the British Army Band Catterick and Brighouse & Rastrick

Find out more:

https://calderpipsmusic.com/tone-halo

To order a Tone Halo email: calderpipsmusic@gmail.com