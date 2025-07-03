Nationwide span for Brass Band Week

You can enjoy bands in the north, south, east and west of the country for the Brass Band Week of performances.

Brass Bands England's nationwide 'Brass Band Week' spotlight kicks off on Saturday 5th July with well over 150 performances already pencilled in to bring the sound brass banding into the heart of communities across the nation.

And it will be heard north, south, east and west too — from the Scottish International Tuba Festival 'Play Day' in Glasgow to Callington Town Band in Cornwall, 1st Class Brass in Colchester to the Gateway Brass Festival in Llanelli.

There are concerts and masterclasses as well plenty of great 'Proms in the Playground' through to the 13th July.

Branding and PR

Bands who met the deadline to sign up have already been sent branding packs and can share their celebrations online with the hashtag #BrassBandWeek (or #PromsInThePlayground).

BBE is also working with a leading PR partner to gain extra regional and national coverage — and it is hoped that there will be interest from radio and television, as well as bands sending in press releases and news stories to the likes of 4Barsrest.

Prizes

There are also prizes up for grabs from taking part donated by Pennine Music, wobplay, Besson, British Bandsman, Blossom Hill Cards, and ARC clothing.

Find out more

To find out more about events in and around your region go to:

https://bbe.band/bbw-events