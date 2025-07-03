New President at Cory

Long term supporter Ken Price has accepted the Band President role with Cory Band.

Cory Band has announced that long-time supporter Ken Price has accepted the role of Band President.

It follows the conclusion of the successful 10-year tenure of television presenter Morgan Jones who will maintain his connection with the band as a Vice-President.

Popular figure

Ken Price has been a popular figure associated with the band for over 10 years. The former euphonium player has also used his extensive business experience in helping Cory secure a long-term home and has lent his support to several European campaigns.

Following his appointment future priorities and ambitions for the organisation were discussed with his support in the key role, as well as that of the strategic contributions of Vice Presidents.

Pleasure

"As a long-time supporter of top-level brass bands, it has been one of the pleasures of my life outside of family and business to watch Cory work week in, week out and to witness the levels they continually achieve", Ken said.

"It is my privilege to accept the position and I look forward to working closely with the trustees and Philip Harper to achieve the ambitions of the organisation."