Svalbard isolation inspires new CD release

The critically acclaimed Anglo-Japanese duo 'MUSIC for ISOLATION' return with their latest CD release entitled 'Svalbard', an atmospherically resonant album inspired by 14 days spent in one of the world's northernmost settlements.

In June last year British tuba player Gideon Juckes and Japanese baritone saxophonist Rie Takeuchi travelled to the Arctic Archipelago of Svalbard.

Spirit of isolation





There, amidst 24-hour daylight, biting winds, and the ever-present possibility of polar bears, they composed and recorded an album shaped by the stark beauty and cultural complexity of the High North.

The release (their fourth together) further enhances the duo's desire to reconnect with what they call "the spirit of isolation" that since 2020 has seen them create releases of a distinctive intersection of folk, classical, improvisation and traditional elements of performance.

Their debut album 'Music for Isolation' and the follow up 'Volume II' were nominated as 4BR 'Best Solo Albums of the Year' in 2020 and 2021.

Arctic soundscape

The result with 'Svalbard' is a soundscape rich with field recordings â€” Arctic winds, sea birds, and the steady hum of diesel engines blending seamlessly with their haunting melodies.

Highlights include a collaboration with Norwegian-Scottish group Dopey Monkey on the track 'Isfjorden' and 'Kongsvegen Glacier — 350 Metres Below', created using seismic data from glaciologist Ugo Nanni's research into the melting Arctic ice.

Shard of ice

"This album could only have come from this place,"say Gideon and Rie. "We left Svalbard with something under our skin â€” like a shard of ice. It lives in every note."

Svalbard will be released in October by Gururiyoza Records on CD with a 16-page photographic booklet and will be available on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms.

Pre-orders begin August 8th.