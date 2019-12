Millions enjoy Grimethorpe festive radio appearance

Millions of BBC Radio 2 listeners enjoyed some great music making on Monday morning courtesy of Grimethorpe Colliery Band An ensemble from of players from the Yorkshire band made their way down to London to appear on the Zoe Ball programme alongside actor Shaun Dooley to perform the track 'Never Grow Up' track and some festive numbers, whilst they also rubbed shoulders with the multi-award winning singer songwriter Stormzy.