A bandsman's tale or two or 25...

A new book of short stories should strike a chord with those who like a tale or two about the banding world we love to play in...

Tales
  The book is made up of 25 short stories...

Monday, 09 November 2020

        

We all love a story or two about the brass band world in which we live — so plenty to look forward to then with a new book of fictional short stories from the pen of author Michael Thierry.

Bandstand Tales

He started writing 'Bandstand Tales' during the spring and early summer months of the 'lockdown' with his inspiration coming from his association with The Salvation Army in the Channel Islands, and latterly banding people he has met over the years.

He told 4BR: "It was band members and colourful characters that sent my mind thinking and writing.

They are all about characters people can identify with — Bert and his problematic dentures, George and his belief in his magical mouthpiece, and Stan the conductor with his cunning contesting plansâ€¦"

They are all about characters people can identify with — Bert and his problematic dentures, George and his belief in his magical mouthpiece, and Stan the conductor with his cunning contesting plans...Michael Thierry

Ideal stocking filler

Altogether the book comprises 25 short-stories; eight of them within a Salvation Army setting, with Michael saying that he hopes it will become an ideal sticking filler for bandsmen and women looking for something a bit different this Christmas.

To enjoy

To find out more go to: www.bandstandtales@icloud.com" target="_blank"> www.bandstandtales@icloud.com

The self published book is priced at £9.95 (£11.50 including P&P). Publication date is Saturday, 28th November.

        

