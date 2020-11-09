                 

Foden's delight at online response

The recent Foden's Online Solo & Ensemble Competition certainly made an impression on viewers across the banding world.

Solo comp
  Foden's has shown the lead in producing an online solo and ensemble competition

Monday, 09 November 2020

        

Foden's Band has told 4BR that they have enjoyed a great deal of positive feedback to go with impressive viewing figures for their recent Online Solo & Ensemble Competition.

Hugely encouraged

Band Manager Mark Wilkinson said: "We've been hugely encouraged by the response to the event.

Over 4,500 viewers watched from the UK to Australia on top of 150,000 views on our Facebook page which hosted the heats of six different categories featuring 84 submissions.

The standard across the heats and category finals was fantastic and we would like to thank those who submitted entries as well as those who posted feedback on the various performances."

Thanks

Mark also took the time to thank the team of judges who made the all important decisions on the band's behalf, as well as acknowledging the financial support given through the Arts Council England Emergency Response Fund and sponsors Kapitol Promotions, Brass Band World Magazine and a raft of other organisations and businesses.

"Our thanks go to everyone involved, with a special nod to Darren Lea for his efforts in co-ordinating and bringing everything together for the broadcast. The event would not have happened without this concentrated effort from everyone involved."

Busy, busy

Foden's have remained busy during the enforced lockdown period producing sixteen virtual videos and five podcasts as well as their Online Whit Friday contest.

The solo contest stream and all videos produced during lock down can be viewed on the band's Youtube page at: https://www.youtube.com/c/FodensBand1900/

        

