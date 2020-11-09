A question of copyright

A free Zoom presentation will provide invaluable information on just what is legal and what is not on the issues surrounding copyright...

A free Zoom presentation that takes a closer look at how music is created, where copyright fits in, and the impact that Covid-19 has had on musicians and the music industry is to be held next week.

'Who's Zooming Who? Music, Copyright and Precarity'

'Who's Zooming Who? Music, Copyright and Precarity' is presented by the College of Arts at the University of Glasgow as part of 'Being Human', the UK's only national festival of the humanities.

It will take place on Thursday 12th November (7.00 — 8.30pm) and will be led by the School of Advanced Study, University of London, in partnership with the Arts and Humanities Research Council and the British Academy.

Part gig, part debate, this session brings together music and legal scholars, musicians and policy makers to tell the story of a song — from composition and collaboration through to recording and live performance.

Explores

In doing so, it explores how copyright supports the industry and its musicians, and the impact of lockdown on a sector already characterised by precariousness and uncertainty, which compelled many musicians to start using online platforms as their only means of making music.

Find out more

To find out ore go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/whos-zoomin-who-music-copyright-and-precarity-tickets-117760080571