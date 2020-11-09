Bands and players pay tribute in remembrance

Bands and players across the UK ensured that the sound of community tributes were heard this weekend.

Brass bands throughout the UK played their part in Remembrance Services on the weekend.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that the annual service was curtailed, although individuals and bands still made their contributions in honour of those lost in conflict.

Services to homes

A remarkable number of bands, from elite level to youth produced online Act of Remembrance Service performances and programmes, whilst numerous individuals of all ages and experience (and different instruments) represented their bands at community events and even outside their homes.

One such person was 13 year old Alec Banner from Shipston Town Band who performed 'The Last Post' and 'Reveille' in the garden of his home at 11.00am. They have represented the band at the annual event for the past four years.

All did it in recognition of the sacrifice made by others so that we, even in these difficult times, can enjoy the freedoms we can sometimes take for granted.