                 

*
banner

News

Bands and players pay tribute in remembrance

Bands and players across the UK ensured that the sound of community tributes were heard this weekend.

Shipston
  13 year old Alec Banner from Shipston Town Band played on the weekend

Monday, 09 November 2020

        

Brass bands throughout the UK played their part in Remembrance Services on the weekend.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that the annual service was curtailed, although individuals and bands still made their contributions in honour of those lost in conflict.

Services to homes

A remarkable number of bands, from elite level to youth produced online Act of Remembrance Service performances and programmes, whilst numerous individuals of all ages and experience (and different instruments) represented their bands at community events and even outside their homes.

One such person was 13 year old Alec Banner from Shipston Town Band who performed 'The Last Post' and 'Reveille' in the garden of his home at 11.00am. They have represented the band at the annual event for the past four years.

All did it in recognition of the sacrifice made by others so that we, even in these difficult times, can enjoy the freedoms we can sometimes take for granted.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory take to the water...

November 14 • Phil Harper and the band take wing with an exciting bit of Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' for their latest socially distanced entertainment.

sAM fISHER

BBE appoint Safeguarding Officer

November 13 • The well known player and conductor Sam Fisher has been appointed to the important role of Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England

Brass in Concert

Get ready to vote in the title race...

November 13 • Sit back and enjoy a free weekend of fantastic Brass in Concert entertainment — and then get to vote for your Champion of Champions. Even Donald Trump is allowed a go...

unibrass

Students make a run for it...

November 13 • A fit foursome from the UniBrass Foundation will by running the 176 kilometres from Bangor to Sheffield to help raise funds to keep the fantastic annual championships on the road.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Saturday 30 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Sunday 31 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Chadderton Band

October 31 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top