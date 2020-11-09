                 

Tredegar euph star claims Jeju International crown

A superb performance of the Philip Wilby 'Euphonium Concerto' sees Yu-Han Yang claim the prestigious Jeju title and $8,000 first prize.

Yuhang
  Yu -Hang Yang joins a prestigious list of former winners of the competition

Tredegar Band solo euphonium player Yu-Han Yang has won the prestigious Jeju International Brass Competition in Korea.

His outstanding performance of the Philip Wilby 'Euphonium Concerto' saw him claim the $8,000 first prize to add his name to the list of euphonium award winners Glenn Van Looy, Bastien Baumet, Lilian Meurin and Gilles Rocha who have won the event since it was first held in 2000.

Second place went to Belgian performer Lorenz Havermans with Yuki Yamazaki in third. The received $6,000 and $4,000 respectively.

58 competitors

Yu-Han progressed through to the 2020 final after impressing the international panel of adjudicators which included past winner Adam Frey, Steven Mead, Akihito Ito, Allen Fan, Demondrae Thurman and Im Jong-an. 58 competitors from across the musical world entered the on-line first round, where they had to perform Joseph Turrin's 'Concert Piece No 1.'

The adjudicator's then had the difficult task of whittling the entrant down to 20 players who in the second round had to perform 'Pulse' by Thomas Doss and Eduardo Boccalari's 'Fantasia di Concerto'.

Just three performers were then selected through to the final where they each performed Wilby's immense 'Euphonium Concerto' with the Jeju Symphony Orchestra.

Thrilled

Yu-Han Yang was understandably thrilled by his achievement. "I am very pleased of course — especially as I was the first Taiwanese euphonium player to reach the final.

I hope this will help inspire more euphonium players. It is becoming a very popular solo instrument with fantastic repertoire to play such as the Wilby Concerto. It's a fantastic work."

Huge boost

He added: "My thanks go to everyone involved in the event this year — as to put it on was a great achievement itself. The feedback and congratulations I've had from around the world — and starting at Tredegar has been incredible and shows just how important this competition is.

Becoming part of the Besson Artist set up has also given me a huge boost of confidence and shows that my hard work is being recognised.

I would love to be able to record the piece with the band when we return to playing in the future."

Wonderful success

Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse was also keen to take up the offer. "Everyone at the band and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire where he studies is delighted to congratulate Yu-Hang on this wonderful success.

He is an exceptional talent and someone who has quickly become such a popular member of the band and on his course. We can't wait to see him back in the bandroom and start planning on recording with him."

        

