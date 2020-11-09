                 

Adjudicators go online for Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators will be held online in January.

  The AGM will be held online in January next year.

Monday, 09 November 2020

        

Association of Brass Band Adjudicators — Annual General Meeting — 10th January 2021

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) is hoping to turn a negative into a positive with their AGM on 10th January 2021.

COVID impact

Public Relations Officer Chris King told 4BR that the impact of COVID-19, social distancing and lockdowns has resulted in everybody finding new ways of working, and the AoBBA Executive team has been no different.

Zoom meetings and online links has kept the membership connected, with the decision made to hold the AGM online.

"It's the best way to undertake things,"Chris said. "Traditional face to face meetings of previous years had started to see reduced attendance, mostly due to the time of year and distances needing to be travelled.

The use of Zoom will eliminate these barriers, and we have had a really positive response."

The usual AGM business will be held, including the election of the executive committee, whilst the opportunity will be undertaken to explore further continual professional development on best practice in comment writing, particularly when summing up performances, when contesting does return.

Improve

Chris added: "We want to ensure that it is clear why places are given and how bands could improve for the future. Members and trainees will break into groups and analyse a variety of short performances from a range of bands and discuss appropriate comment writing."

Members and trainees will be informed directly of further information in the next few weeks.

        

