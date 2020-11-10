The Bees knees...

Award winning composer branches out into conservation apiary and horror films — but brass bands remains at the core as he launches his new website.

Composer Simon Dobson has just launched his new website which includes an online shop for people to purchase downloads of parts and scores of his award winning works.

It's a new move for the Cornishman who has recently branched out in yet new musical directions- including a mind boggling project that will see him write music to mimic the waggle dances of bees as well as the score of an interactive horror film.

New directions

"I've been enjoying exploring new directions with my music since the lockdown,"he told 4BR "And the project with the Pollenize project and the horror film are just two of them."

Pollenize is a community interest project in Plymouth that uses cutting edge AI science and environmental DNA techniques to help the work of community beekeepers in pollinator conservation.

Simon was asked to add music to the science so that people of all ages can become immersed in it.

Bees as musicians

He added: "Everyone knows just how important bees are to our eco-structure especially in urban areas, and the work is truly fascinating. The project records the movements of the bees waggle dances in their hives enabling them to signature map the areas where they collect their pollen.

I'm using the coding data as the basis of the music, giving each area the bees collect from their own musical signature theme. People, and especially youngsters, will be able to recognise their bees in their areas from the music. The bees in effect become the musicians!"

Meanwhile the horror film is certainly for a different audience. "Gaming and interactive films are an exciting new area for composers and this one is certainly that and more. It's scary, but I'm really looking forward to it."

Musical therapy

In addition Simon is creating a site-specific sound-art installation for local art space LEADWORKS in Plymouth which will use innovative new 'GripBeats' technology to control the sound and lights via physical gesture, as well writing an album of ambient music next week under the name @_MDCNL_ (Medicinal) to help in musical therapy.

He is also in demand as a conductor and freelance player — leading the critically acclaimed Parallax Orchestra and being part of the Badcore Horns.

Works online

However as he told 4BR: "Brass bands will never leave me — and I hope people will use the website to acquaint themselves with my music that covers youth to elite level. I'm always open to new ideas and exploring new avenues, but the sound of brass is in my blood."

Find out more go to: https://simon-dobson.co.uk/

Photo courtesy of Dom Moore