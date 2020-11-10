                 

*
banner

News

The Bees knees...

Award winning composer branches out into conservation apiary and horror films — but brass bands remains at the core as he launches his new website.

Simon Dobson
  The composer has always been a colourful writer for the brass band medium...

Tuesday, 10 November 2020

        

Composer Simon Dobson has just launched his new website which includes an online shop for people to purchase downloads of parts and scores of his award winning works.

It's a new move for the Cornishman who has recently branched out in yet new musical directions- including a mind boggling project that will see him write music to mimic the waggle dances of bees as well as the score of an interactive horror film.

New directions

"I've been enjoying exploring new directions with my music since the lockdown,"he told 4BR "And the project with the Pollenize project and the horror film are just two of them."

Pollenize is a community interest project in Plymouth that uses cutting edge AI science and environmental DNA techniques to help the work of community beekeepers in pollinator conservation.

Simon was asked to add music to the science so that people of all ages can become immersed in it.

Bees as musicians

He added: "Everyone knows just how important bees are to our eco-structure especially in urban areas, and the work is truly fascinating. The project records the movements of the bees waggle dances in their hives enabling them to signature map the areas where they collect their pollen.

I'm using the coding data as the basis of the music, giving each area the bees collect from their own musical signature theme. People, and especially youngsters, will be able to recognise their bees in their areas from the music. The bees in effect become the musicians!"

Meanwhile the horror film is certainly for a different audience. "Gaming and interactive films are an exciting new area for composers and this one is certainly that and more. It's scary, but I'm really looking forward to it."

Musical therapy

In addition Simon is creating a site-specific sound-art installation for local art space LEADWORKS in Plymouth which will use innovative new 'GripBeats' technology to control the sound and lights via physical gesture, as well writing an album of ambient music next week under the name @_MDCNL_ (Medicinal) to help in musical therapy.

He is also in demand as a conductor and freelance player — leading the critically acclaimed Parallax Orchestra and being part of the Badcore Horns.

People, and especially youngsters, will be able to recognise their bees in their areas from the music. The bees in effect become the musicians!Simon Dobson

Works online

However as he told 4BR: "Brass bands will never leave me — and I hope people will use the website to acquaint themselves with my music that covers youth to elite level. I'm always open to new ideas and exploring new avenues, but the sound of brass is in my blood."

Find out more go to: https://simon-dobson.co.uk/

Photo courtesy of Dom Moore

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory take to the water...

November 14 • Phil Harper and the band take wing with an exciting bit of Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' for their latest socially distanced entertainment.

sAM fISHER

BBE appoint Safeguarding Officer

November 13 • The well known player and conductor Sam Fisher has been appointed to the important role of Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England

Brass in Concert

Get ready to vote in the title race...

November 13 • Sit back and enjoy a free weekend of fantastic Brass in Concert entertainment — and then get to vote for your Champion of Champions. Even Donald Trump is allowed a go...

unibrass

Students make a run for it...

November 13 • A fit foursome from the UniBrass Foundation will by running the 176 kilometres from Bangor to Sheffield to help raise funds to keep the fantastic annual championships on the road.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Saturday 30 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Sunday 31 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Chadderton Band

October 31 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top