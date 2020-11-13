Sykes leads Save our Brass Bands campaign

Television celeb and baritone player Melanie Sykes is endorsing a new high profile campaign with Brass Bands England and Crowdfunder to raise much needed financial help for bands across the UK.

She has teamed up with Brass Bands England and the Crowdfunder.co.uk fundraising platform to endorse the launch of #SaveOurBrassBands, which it is hoped will enable bands to tap into invaluable streams of financial support during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Free of charge

Hosted free of charge by Crowdfunder.co.uk the aim is to help bands raise money in their communities under the umbrella of the wider high profile national campaign.

The initiative is a proactive response initiated by Brass Bands England to the ongoing restrictions and subsequent financial challenges faced by bands at the current time and aims to follow the success of initiatives such as #SaveOurVenues and #SaveOurTheatres, which raised over £3 million and £1.2 million respectively.

Fun

Speaking about her banding background and the #SaveOurBrassBands campaign, Melanie said: "I've been involved in brass bands since I was about eight years old, and going to band as a child was a very good education on teamwork, sticking to rules, discipline to practice, communication and listening, but mostly it was fun!"

She continued: "I desperately wanted to be a euphonium player, but alas it was a tad too big for me when I was a child and the baritone just stuck. I played mostly at Ashtonian Brass, a 4th Section band.

My older sister, Samantha, played trombone, my little sister and my mum both played tenor horn, dad was on euphonium and I played baritone.

I was with them until I was about 15 years old and I had a nice tone apparently — well that's what my dad always said. I did, however, always hold fantasies about being a euphonium soloist like him and, to be honest, I still do!"

Part of a community

Melanie summed up her banding involvement by saying:"For me, being in a brass band meant spending time with my family, being part of a community, learning how to present myself, exercise a bit of showmanship and, in competition, how to handle my nerves!"

Brilliant resources

In response to the news, BBE's CEO, Kenny Crookston added: "Save Our Brass Bands is open to all bands in the UK. They will have access to the online platform free of all charges for the duration of the campaign, as well as some brilliant resources provided by Crowdfunder to help them maximise the return on their efforts.

The real benefits will be seen when as many bands as possible get involved and we can help to raise the profile of the existential issues facing banding at the current time.

We're delighted to welcome Melanie to help us do this and hope that every band in the country will consider the benefits help both themselves and each other raise as much cash as possible!"

Further information:

#SaveOurBrassBands national campaign will run from 17th November to 18th December.

Further details of the campaign, including recordings of group coaching webinars and campaign support materials, are available on the BBE website at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/crowdfunder-saveourbrassbands

Campaign page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands

Bands can make their free page here and add a range of unique rewards ranging from personalised Christmas performances through to delivering online lessons: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands

Image: Alan Strutt